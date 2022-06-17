Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

The Chicago Tool Library Inventory Is Tripling — And Needs The Community’s Help Finding A Bigger Space: The organization is growing thanks to a merger with Chicago Community Tools. Library leaders say their ideal space is on the South Side and more accessible to public transit.

Central Camera Reopens 122-Year-Old Loop Shop After 2020 Fire, Looting: ‘I’m So Happy This Place Is Still Here’: The store was destroyed in May 2020 in the unrest after police killed George Floyd. Almost two years later, it’s back open thanks to $230,000 in donations from Chicagoans.

