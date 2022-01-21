Extremely Local News: Center exposed for faked COVID test results

Jen Sabella, Director of strategy and Co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about:

Center For COVID Control Faked Test Results, Minnesota Attorney General Says In New Lawsuit-The lawsuit alleges the locally based testing chain faked test results, sent inaccurate results or never sent people results in some cases. The suit comes after Block Club revealed the chain’s widespread issues.

Why Does ‘Pancake Ice’ Form On Lake Michigan? Experts Say Some Weather Magic Is Needed To Form The Mini Icebergs-The waterlily-like ice formations require a specific balance of elements to come about, and its existence is fleeting amid the strong waves of Lake Michigan.

X-Pot Opens In South Loop With Sleek Decor, Robot Servers And Goal Of Elevating Hot Pot Experience-The restaurant opened a year after the first X-Pot debuted on the Las Vegas strip.