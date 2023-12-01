Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Farm Bar Ravenswood Opens Tuesday Night: The second location of the farm-to-table restaurant offers modern twists on Midwestern fare using ingredients from owner TJ Callahan’s Wisconsin farm.

Chicago’s Small Businesses Face ‘Make Or Break’ Holiday Season As Owners Report Dwindling Sales: Support for independent businesses is vital for Small Business Saturday and beyond, as more shops that weathered pandemic shutdowns are calling it quits.

Chicago’s Spotify Wrapped: Here’s What We Listened To Most In 2023: Heavy hitters like Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen make the list. Chicago’s top genre: Rap.