Extremely Local News: BUILD Chicago’s mental health program for students

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Mobile Mental Health Program Brings Counseling To West Side Youth In Need: BUILD Chicago developed a Mobile Mental Health bus that brings therapists to mediate crisis situations and offer proactive counseling services to under-resourced schools.

In ‘Unboxing Queer History’ Podcast, Gerber/Hart Library Shares The Untold Stories Of Chicago’s LGBTQ Past: Each episode offers a deep dive into a collection from Gerber/Hart’s archives to tell stories about queer people throughout Chicago history. The first episode centers on local drag queen Miss Tillie — “The Dirty Old Lady of Chicago.”

Avondale’s Late Bar Reopens This Weekend After Two-Year Pandemic Closure: The beloved bar, which is known for its New Wave dance parties, returns Saturday: “We are excited to see you soon, and want to thank everyone that has held hope & supported us in any way during these strange times.”