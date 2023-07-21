Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

At Friday Morning Swim Club, Thousands Of Swimmers Go Jump In Lake Michigan: What started with eight swimmers has grown to more than 2,000 attendees at Montrose Harbor, said event organizers.

Bucktown Neighbors Rally Around 82-Year-Old Ice Cream Man After He Was Robbed: Wilfredo Cintron and his son weren’t injured in Tuesday’s robbery. “It was just money. We will keep working,” said Cintron, a beloved figure who has been selling ice cream for nearly 50 years.

Chicago’s 7-Year-Old Mullet King Evan Hall Advances In National Championships — Thanks To You: Hall and his “Chicago Cascade” finished seventh in his age group in the first round of the National Mullet Championship. You can vote through Sunday to help him make the top 25.