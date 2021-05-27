Extremely Local News: Bronzeville’s The Forum restored, ‘School Of Rock’ musician killed, and more

Actor Kevin Clark attends the gala screening for “School of Rock” during the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2003 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Donald Weber/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Bronzeville’s The Forum, Once The Epicenter Of Black Life In Chicago, Will Be Restored After City Council Approval

Now, the team behind the $20 million rehab is fundraising to bring the storied venue on East 43rd Street back to life.

Kevin Clark, ‘School Of Rock’ Musician, Killed By Driver While Riding Bike In Logan Square

Clark, 32, played Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 film starring Jack Black. “He was always happiest behind that drum kit,” his cousin said.

West Side’s Pentecostal Church Of Holiness Is Now A Chicago Landmark

The landmark designation recognizes the cultural significance of the 90-year-old church and its historical architecture.