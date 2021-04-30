Extremely Local News: Bronzeville Winery, Morgan Shoal Retaining Wall, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

This South Side Teacher Is Running A Marathon To Help Fund A STEM Department At Wendell Phillips — And Companies Are Stepping Up To Help

Ahead of his May 15 marathon to create a science and engineering hub at the Bronzeville high school, teacher Michael Mancini isn’t just training for the 26.2-mile run — he’s connecting with local businesses to make his vision a reality.

Bronzeville Winery To Build Community With Locally-Sourced Food, Hospitality Incubator: ‘As We Grow, The Neighborhood Around Us Grows’

With homegrown comfort food and a wine list curated by one of the few female Black sommeliers, Bronzeville Winery will offer an “unparalleled experience,” owners said.

Morgan Shoal Retaining Wall, Meant To Protect South Lakefront From Further Erosion, Will Be Complete In 6 Weeks, City Says

A new barrier wall — which will also carry the Lakefront Trail — will be built and 1,500 tons of rubble will be placed along the lakefront from 47th to 51st streets as part of the $1.5 million project.