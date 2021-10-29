Extremely Local News: Bronzeville Historical Society celebrating a grand opening in Parkway Ballroom

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared details on:

Historical Terra Cotta Removed And Thrown Out From Protected Rogers Park Building, Leading To Stop Work Order– City officials say workers removed historical facade features from the 1912 movie house at 1618 W. Devon Ave. without proper permits. The new owner said she didn’t know it was protected.

A Lincoln Park Zoo Snow Monkey Named Her Baby ‘Minato’ By Using A Touchscreen– Mito, a 15-year-old Japanese macaque, was offered the names Minato or Miyoshi for her newborn.

Bronzeville Historical Society Celebrating Grand Opening In Parkway Ballroom Saturday– Visitors will be able to learn about the neighborhood’s storied history through exhibits, vintage photographs, and items from the Great Migration.