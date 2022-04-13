Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Bronzeville Trail, A 606-Style Bike And Pedestrian Path For South Side, Finally Moving Forward: The elevated, 2-mile biking and hiking trail would start near 40th and Dearborn streets and go east to 41st Street and Lake Park Avenue. An event introducing the project to the public is slated for April 23.

Lincoln Park’s $7.3 Million North Pond Restoration Starts This Month. Here’s What To Expect: The North Pond, which has been drying up for years, will be dredged up and coated with a polymer that will prevent water from leaking into the ground.

Neighbors Fundraising To Create Hummingbird Garden Next To Washington Park’s Lagoon: A hummingbird habitat at the southeast corner of the Washington Park lagoon would be the Park District’s first: “It’s like a bed and breakfast as they’re traveling to their destinations.”

