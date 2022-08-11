Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.

Float Down The Chicago River This Weekend At The City’s First Summer Float Party: Hundreds of people will take to the water at River Park in Lincoln Square and float downstream to Clark Park on Sunday.

A West Side Smokehouse Where Teens Learn To Cook Needs Help Reopening After Someone Stole Its Generators: The restaurant, 5th Ave Smokers, offers West Side kids jobs and trains them to cook, garden and more. It’s been forced to close temporarily after its generators were stolen.

