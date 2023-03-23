Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

New Park District Headquarters In Brighton Park On Track To Open This Summer: Residents can expect summer programs at the new headquarters, Park District officials said during a community meeting Tuesday.

Little Village Discount Mall Vendors Are Taking Legal Action To Prevent Being Locked Out: Vendors and their legal representatives hope the move will prevent them from being locked out as they search for a new location.

Austin’s Iconic Pink House Is Now Green: The home is going through extensive renovations, which included changing its famous pink interior and exterior, its owners previously said.

Whitney Young High School Wins 20th Straight State Academic Decathlon Title, Headed To National Competition: Competing in 10 academic subjects, the decathlon is a rigorous and fun competition students said has given them much-needed social bonding in high school during the pandemic.