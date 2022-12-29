Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Thousands In Christmas Mass Donations Stolen From Saint Vincent De Paul Church In Lincoln Park: Saint Vincent de Paul has set up a GoFundMe page aiming to recover the stolen money, which goes toward parish outreach programs, religious education programs for children, operations and other ministries.

Burst Pipe At Avondale’s Bric-A-Brac Record Shop Destroys At Least 3,000 Records: All of Bric-a-Brac’s cherished soundtrack section was destroyed in the flood on Christmas. Co-owner Nick Mayor said they need the community’s help to fill the gap in inventory.

Stamp Collection Spanning More Than A Hundred Years Of Chicago’s History To Be Auctioned Off: The letters in the collection provide insight into Chicago’s development from a small settlement of a few hundred people to the city we know today.