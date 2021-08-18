Extremely Local News: Brew Works brings funky beers to first taproom in Norwood Park

FILE – In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Amazon Delivery Lockers On Hold; Chicago Park District Will Review Upcoming Setups – After lockers were placed on walking paths, the Park District is working “to ensure that they are installed in areas that are not obstructing pathways or restricting access to park activities,” a spokesperson said.

The Stock Yards Bank Building, A Back Of The Yards Cornerstone, Is Ready For An Overhaul 50 Years After It Closed – The Stockyard Bank Building was born when Chicago ruled the meatpacking industry. Nearly a century later, some hope it can reshape the community.

Illuminated Brew Works Brings Funky, Experimental Beers To Its First Taproom In Norwood Park – The taproom, called IBW Lodge, opened Friday. The owners said they’re excited to see people and experiment with flavors again.