Extremely Local News: ‘Boystown,’ graffiti covers Logan Square’s Congress Theater, and more!

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shawn McLoughlin gives a thumbs up to motorists who honk their horn for Gay Rights during a Gay rights rally in the Boystown neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, June 26, 2013. In a major victory for gay rights, the Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a provision of a federal law denying federal benefits to married gay couples and cleared the way for the resumption of same-sex marriage in California. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. Goodbye, ‘Boystown’: After Lakeview Strip Rebranded To Be More Inclusive, Banners Now Welcome Visitors To Northalsted

Lakeview’s Boystown banners were replaced after critics said the nickname didn’t represent women and nonbinary people.

2. Graffiti Artists Cover Logan Square’s Congress Theater With Colorful Murals Ahead Of Potential Redevelopment

The murals are meant to liven up Milwaukee Avenue and also help longtime graffiti artists maintain a presence in the gentrifying neighborhood.

3. Black Photographers Documented The Fight Against Police Violence. 1 Year Later, Their Work Becomes Art: ‘We Can Tell Our Own Stories’

“Black Creativity: Art and Activism,” a new exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry, features work by photographers Vashon Jordan Jr. and Chris and Zachary Slaughter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular