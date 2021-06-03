Extremely Local News: ‘Boystown,’ graffiti covers Logan Square’s Congress Theater, and more!

Shawn McLoughlin gives a thumbs up to motorists who honk their horn for Gay Rights during a Gay rights rally in the Boystown neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, June 26, 2013. In a major victory for gay rights, the Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a provision of a federal law denying federal benefits to married gay couples and cleared the way for the resumption of same-sex marriage in California. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. Goodbye, ‘Boystown’: After Lakeview Strip Rebranded To Be More Inclusive, Banners Now Welcome Visitors To Northalsted

Lakeview’s Boystown banners were replaced after critics said the nickname didn’t represent women and nonbinary people.

2. Graffiti Artists Cover Logan Square’s Congress Theater With Colorful Murals Ahead Of Potential Redevelopment

The murals are meant to liven up Milwaukee Avenue and also help longtime graffiti artists maintain a presence in the gentrifying neighborhood.

3. Black Photographers Documented The Fight Against Police Violence. 1 Year Later, Their Work Becomes Art: ‘We Can Tell Our Own Stories’

“Black Creativity: Art and Activism,” a new exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry, features work by photographers Vashon Jordan Jr. and Chris and Zachary Slaughter.