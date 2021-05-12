Extremely Local News: Bosly’s Backyard opens in Ravenswood, new steaks and subs spot in Logan Square, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Bosly’s Backyard Opens In Ravenswood, Giving Owners And Pups An Indoor Spot To Play One-On-One
The space is designed for pups who need free space to play but may not do well in areas like dog parks, the owner said.

Developers, Local Coffee Shop Owners To Pitch Separate Plans For Back Of The Yards Lot Under INVEST South/West Program
Three competing development teams will present their proposals for the site at 1515 W. 47th St. at a meeting 6 p.m. Thursday.

After Winning Over Chicagoans With Their Food Truck, Couple Opening Big Mouth Steaks And Subs In Logan Square
The menu will feature the hearty food the duo has become known for, including cheese steaks, polish sausages, hot dogs and the Hungry Man — a jumbo sub piled high with meat and cheese.

