Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

They Spent Years Selling Books At Myopic Books, An Iconic Wicker Park Store. Now, They Own It: Longtime Myopic Books employees J.R. Nelson and Matt Revers bought the store earlier this week. They want to continue its legacy as one of Chicago’s most cherished bookstores.

Howling Pages, A Kickstarter-Funded Bookstore, Opens In Portage Park With Thousands Of Comics, Graphic Novels: The shop has 1,300 comic books, graphic novels and other pieces — but the owners hope to add to their collection and expand their work with events.

To learn more about Englewood’s clean-up efforts, click the headline: An Englewood Organization Wants Your Help Cleaning Up 100 Blocks And Vacant Lots This Weekend

