Extremely Local News: Block Club’s ‘It’s All Good’ podcast launches today!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. Block Club’s ‘It’s All Good’ Podcast Launches Thursday

I can discuss the concept for the podcast and some stories we’ll be sharing! Also: we’d love to hear from WGN listeners with a piece of good news to share!

The first episode features South Side chef Mike Airhart and Clemente swim coach Miriam Franchi, two Chicagoans who make our neighborhoods great.

2. Guthries Tavern Set To Reopen After Closing Last Summer Due To Pandemic

Guthries Tavern announced it was closing for good last July due to the pandemic. But new owners have taken over, according to the website, and have plans to bring back the Wrigleyville bar.

3. Faster Trains Have Arrived On The Blue Line: Take A Look At The CTA’s New 7000-Series Train Cars

Pre-pandemic, riders found themselves crushed into trains or on platforms having to wait as multiple packed trains passed them by. The new cars will help congestion problems — if they arise again.