Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

COVID Testing Lab Gave Chicagoans False Results, Got $83 Million From Gov’t — While Owner Bought Cars And Crypto: Feds Allege

The owner of the lab is facing federal charges, with prosecutors saying he told employees to tell people their test was negative even if it wasn’t and had workers throw out tests, prosecutors said.

Chicago-Evanston Border Could Get 3 Dispensaries Within 6 Blocks As Pot Shops Target Howard And Clark Area

Plans are in the works for two cannabis dispensaries in Chicago and a bakery-dispensary on the Evanston side of Howard Street.

Ordinance Allowing Chicago Restaurants To Add Walk-Up Windows Gets Key Committee Approval

A measure aimed at allowing more restaurants to sell food out of walk-up windows was advanced Tuesday by a key City Council committee

Block Club is hosting an in-person and live-streamed interview series with the two mayoral candidates, starting Wednesday afternoon at Thalia Hall in Pilsen.

Tickets are free, but people need to register in advance. Paul Vallas interview will be March 27.