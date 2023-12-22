Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

‘Kukla, Fran And Ollie’ Episodes, Freshly Digitized, To Air At Chicago History Museum: From Monday through Dec. 31, the Chicago History Museum will host viewings of the beloved local TV series.

The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2023: Block Club’s reporters rounded up gift ideas from more than 130 small businesses across the city.