Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

The Metro Hosting Memorial Dance Party For Late Bar DJ Dave Roberts Who Died Earlier This Month: The public memorial, set for Saturday, will be a night-long celebration of Roberts and the music he loved with sets that pay homage to the legendary DJ.

Popular Pilsen Juice Bar Belli’s Is Launching A Non-Alcoholic Drink Menu This Spring: Belli’s is making the move after hosting popular mixers over the summer and as sober bars and events have grown increasingly popular in Chicago.

The Cauldron Brings Witchy Vibes, ‘Potion-Making’ Cocktail Classes And More To Wicker Park: The Cauldron was founded in London and has expanded across the United Kingdom and United States. The Chicago location will be its sixth — and largest — outpost.