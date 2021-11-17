Extremely Local News: Bars will be allowed to welcome pets under city ordinance

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared details on:

Pubs For Pups: Bars Will Be Allowed To Welcome Pets Under Ordinance Set For City Council Approval-Bar owners have complained that city health officials are ticketing their businesses because they allow dogs on the same premises as cocktail garnishes like lemons and limes.

South Side Neighbors Unite To Restore Huge Vacant Apartment Building, Hoping To Revitalize 71st Street And Beyond-“It’s a real testament to the power of community, and our community especially,” said Michael Kelley, one of 27 South Shore residents who bought and renovated a vacant building at 7051 S. Bennett Ave.

Getir, A Turkish Grocery Delivery Business, Debuts In Chicago And Plans Andersonville Storefront-The company says it specializes in “ultrafast” delivery service, offering 10-minute delivery of around 2,000 grocery store items. It has a fleet of scooters that employees use for deliveries from its stores.