Here’s What Bally’s Temporary Casino At Medinah Temple Could Look Like: Medinah Temple, a landmark, won’t see changes to its exterior if it hosts the temporary casino — but its three-story interior will be renovated, officials said.

Sam Royko, Son Of Famed Chicago Columnist Mike Royko, Announces Bid For 1st Ward Alderman: Royko has pushed for public safety improvements since his girlfriend was carjacked in 2021. He said he’ll also focus on improving constituent services and communication in the 1st Ward.

