Extremely Local News: Baby seal born at Lincoln Park Zoo

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:
Hop Butcher Targets Spring To Move Into Former Half Acre Brewery In North Center: While Hop Butcher’s owners were closing on the Lincoln Avenue location, they also decided to buy 5 Rabbit’s large suburban warehouse to increase their production capability.
Pullman House Project Lets Visitors Explore Living Spaces Behind Industrial Powerhouse, From Workers’ Apartments To Pullman’s Estate: “You can talk about [Pullman’s history], but to go into the spaces that people lived in is much more rewarding,” a project organizer said.
A Baby Gray Seal At Lincoln Park Zoo Has Been Named ‘Fisher’: Fisher the gray seal pup was born Jan. 26. His mom hasn’t been able to care for him, so zoo staff are looking after the pup.