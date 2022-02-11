Extremely Local News: Baby seal born at Lincoln Park Zoo

“Toby,” the first male harbor seal pup born at the Aquarium of the Pacific, explores the 211,000 gallon Seal and Sea Lion Habitat in Long Beach, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013. Eight-year-old Lola Castorina from Los Angeles participated in the Adopt an Animal program and named the new seal pup “Toby.” (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Hop Butcher Targets Spring To Move Into Former Half Acre Brewery In North Center: While Hop Butcher’s owners were closing on the Lincoln Avenue location, they also decided to buy 5 Rabbit’s large suburban warehouse to increase their production capability.

Pullman House Project Lets Visitors Explore Living Spaces Behind Industrial Powerhouse, From Workers’ Apartments To Pullman’s Estate: “You can talk about [Pullman’s history], but to go into the spaces that people lived in is much more rewarding,” a project organizer said.

A Baby Gray Seal At Lincoln Park Zoo Has Been Named ‘Fisher’: Fisher the gray seal pup was born Jan. 26. His mom hasn’t been able to care for him, so zoo staff are looking after the pup.