Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Smoque Steakhouse Opens This Week In Avondale: An offshoot of Smoque BBQ, the restaurant on Elston Avenue offers dine-in service along with a butcher shop and a market.

Lincoln Square’s Diplomat Hotel Could Become Transitional Housing For People Experiencing Homelessness: The motel could be turned into 40 rooms of special housing where residents get housing assistance and mental health and medical care.

Chonk, An Enormous Snapping Turtle On The Chicago River, Is Stealing City’s Heart: Joey Santore and Al Scorch, two longtime friends, filmed their surprise encounter with a large snapping turtle — and it’s gone viral.