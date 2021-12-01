Extremely Local News: Augie’s Booze and Schmooze will have it’s last hurrah before closing for renovations

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins Bob Sirott this morning to give us all of the extremely local news happening around the Chicagoland area

Bulls Barber Razor Red Lines Up Hundreds Of NBA Players At Little Italy Shop: ‘When You Look Good, You Play Good’-Terrance Wills grew up in Rockwell Gardens, just a five-minute bike ride from where the Bulls play. His clientele has grown to include the city’s biggest stars, from Zach LaVine to Scottie Pippen and Dwyane Wade.

It’s Last Call (For Now) At Augie’s Corner Bar In Lincoln Park As New Owners Plan Major Renovation-Augie’s Booze and Schmooze has long ruled the holiday bar scene. But the beloved spot will close Tuesday for almost a year of major renovations under new ownership.

After 18 Years, An Artist Gives His Iconic Virgin Mary Mural In Little Village A Facelift, Hoping To Inspire Others-Héctor González, also known as Disrokone, painted the mural after experiencing tragedy in his life. Nearly two decades later, he hopes the restored piece will inspire the neighborhood where he grew up.