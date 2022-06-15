Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Art Institute Lions Being Removed For Cleaning, But Don’t Worry — They’ll Be Back: A big crane will take the legendary lions away on June 14 so they can “preserve them for generations to come,” according to the Art Institute.

Those Hard Plastic Beer Carriers Don’t Get Recycled Often, But Chicago Breweries Are Teaming Up To Reuse Them: The plastic four- and six-pack holders are marketed as fully recyclable, but more than 90 percent end up in landfills. Local breweries and shops are trying to change that.

To learn more about the baby goat rescued in Jefferson Park, click this headline: Jefferson Park 10-Year-Old Helps Rescue Baby Goat, Who Is Now Living His Best Life At A Sprawling Farm

Sponsored by Marquette Bank