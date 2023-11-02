Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Are There Rabid Bats In Your Neighborhood? Check This Map To Find Out: Nine rabid bats have been found across Cook County this year. Anyone who finds a bat in their home should contact public health officials.

City Council Blocks Plan To Regulate Little Free Libraries — For Now: The measure, backed by Ald. Ray Lopez, would require a permit to build bookcases on city land. It was held up by a parliamentary maneuver Wednesday.

Want To Make Chicago Better? Learn How You Can Get More Involved At City Civics Day: The free Saturday event offers workshops and panels about supporting local rivers, leading neighborhood events and creating community networks.

