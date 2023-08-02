Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Renewing Your Driver’s License? You’ll Need An Appointment Starting Sept. 1: The DMV facility at on La Salle Street will be the only one in Chicago accepting walk-ins. Appointments will be required to renew your license or any other state identification at 44 of the busiest DMVs in Illinois.

Oh, Awesome. Mosquitoes Are Getting More Used To Chicago Summers: Chicago’s harsh winters historically kept mosquitos at bay, but as the planet warms they’re thriving here.

Cat Video Fest Returns To Music Box — And Adoptable Kittens Will Be There, Too: The Music Box is hosting the event the weekend of August 5-6, with part of the proceeds going to Red Door Animal Shelter.

Picante Taqueria Reopening Original Division Street Location Friday: The Wicker Park taco shop closed in 2022. After trying out a few different concepts in the space, owner Felipe Caro is reopening Picante and his veteran chef Isaac Reyes is returning, too.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank