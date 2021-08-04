Extremely Local News: Apple TV+ series ‘Ripple Effects’ with Elizabeth Moss starts filming in Bucktown this week

Elizabeth Moss arrives at the Industry Screening of “Truth” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Loyola Beach House Reopens As Ropa Cabana With Hot Dogs, Lattes And More From Rogers Park Couple The beachfront cafe got a makeover thanks in part to neighbors who’d stop by and offer to help.

Apple TV+ Series ‘Ripple Effects’ With Elizabeth Moss Starts Filming In Bucktown This Week Parts of Wood Street and North Avenue will have traffic control and no parking during production Aug. 6-7.

As Lightfoot Moves To Allow More Locations For Weed Shops, Aldermen Fear Losing Their Control Critics say the city needs to change or risk losing licenses to the suburbs. Said one potential license holder of aldermen: “They want to make sure that somebody comes and kisses the ring, but ain’t nobody got time for that.”