Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million: The silos have been beloved by urban explorers for years, with so many people stopping by to take pictures or film videos that it felt like “a Chicago tourist destination,” one said.

Kid Who Went Viral For Dropping Hot Dog At Sox Game Gets All-You-Can-Eat Party At Wieners Circle: A viral video showed Matthew Hoobler, 4, at an Aug. 14 game, happily munching on a dog before it slipped out of the bun. His dad said he’s usually in it for the bun, anyway.

Anti-Cruelty Society Waiving Adoption Fees Saturday For ‘Clear The Shelters’ Day: The Clear the Shelters adoption event comes as animal shelters throughout the city have been struggling with “catastrophic” overpopulation.

