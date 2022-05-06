Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Norwood Park’s Jack Suwinski Plays First Major League Games With Pittsburgh Pirates: Suwinski, 23, was born, raised and educated in Norwood Park. He’s now starting in right field for the Pittsburgh Pirates: “I want to represent my neighborhood and the people who helped me get there.”

Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, Daughter Of Julia Wrigley And Hartyr Field, Just Gave Birth To Another Wrigley-Field: Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, a sociology professor in Minnesota, has never been to Wrigley Field. “It’s part of my day-in, day-out experience that my name is really cool. But am I a baseball fan? Not really.”

