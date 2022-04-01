Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Can A New State Law Stop Dangerous Drag Racing On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Expressways?: The bill was introduced after a crew of drivers shut down part of the Eisenhower to race and perform stunts, freezing traffic and blocking access to Rush University Medical Center, State Rep. LaShawn Ford said.

Bronzeville’s The Forum Gets $1 Million Grant To Build Arts And Culture Hub In Historic Building: The grant from the Andrew M. Mellon Foundation will support The Creative Complex at The Forum, which will have four arts-based spaces inside the 127 year-old building.

Kilwins Ice Cream Shop Coming To Andersonville After Neighborhood Loses Its Longtime Ice Cream Parlor: The owner of Kilwins ice cream and chocolate shops in Chicago is expanding to Andersonville, filling a void left by the closure of George’s Ice Cream & Sweets.

