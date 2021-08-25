Extremely Local News | Amazon Lockers Will Net Park District $137,600 At Most For First Year, Contract Shows

PHOTO: In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. Some 130 countries have backed a global minimum tax as part of a worldwide effort to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by shifting their profits to countries with low rates. The agreement announced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Thursday also provides for taxing the largest global companies in countries where they earn profits through online businesses but may have no physical presence.(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor In Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Lisa Dent who is in for Bob Sirott. Shamus shares some news Chicagoans might want to be aware of, these stories include:

Restoration Of Louis Sullivan-Designed Orthodox Cathedral Nears Finish Line

Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral leaders have made smaller fixes and updates over the past few decades, but say the latest restoration is the property’s biggest face lift so far.

Amazon Lockers Will Net Park District $137,600 At Most For First Year, Contract Shows

“It is not enough to justify having branding in our parks. It is absolutely not enough,” Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) said. “I think this is a slap in the face.”

The Legacy District Will Bring Housing, Retail And A Rooftop Garden To Bronzeville’s 47th Street

The $19.2 million project will turn .6 acres of vacant land at 47th Street and Vincennes Avenue into a six-story building, according to the city. It’s being funded through the city’s Invest South/West initiative.

