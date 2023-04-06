Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Alliance Bakery Opening Second, Larger Location In West Town This Spring: The Wicker Park bakery’s original Division Street storefront will continue operating as-is. Owner Peter Rios hopes to open the new location by June 1.

You Can Take A Tour Through Illinois’ Wildlands At New Nature Museum Exhibit: Mike MacDonald uses photography to connect people with the natural beauty and biodiversity of Chicago. The exhibit runs through late summer.

Englewood Residents, Alderpeople Protest As Controversial Save A Lot Prepares To Open: ‘This Is No Way To Enter A Community’: Neighbors, elected officials and community leaders said they felt blindsided as the company announced a soft opening Thursday. Following the pushback, store leaders postponed the opening.

New Play 'House Musical: Coming Of Age In The Age Of House' Explores The Beloved Genre's Chicago Origins: