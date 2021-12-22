Extremely Local News: Alley turned public plaza, new sober bar in Andersonville, and home makeover

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott this morning to give us all of the extremely local news happening around the Chicagoland area:

Jefferson Park Alley Will Become Neighborhood’s Newest Public Plaza After 6 Years Of Planning – The alley project began in 2016 and uses nearly $500,000 from the city’s Jefferson Park Tax Increment Financing District pool.

Eli Tea Debuts Sober Bar In Andersonville With Sold-Out Drag Bingo: ‘It’s Been An Insane Embrace’ – It is the second location for Michigan-based Eli Tea Bar, which is open late and hosts special events to create a sober, queer-friendly hangout spot.

Bo Jackson, 2-Sport Legend, Surprises South Chicago Family With Home Makeover – Tanika Harmon, a single mom of three, has long experienced homelessness. She found her family an apartment two years ago, but they had little furniture — until Jackson, the Sox and Digs With Dignity surprised them with a home makeover.