Extremely Local News: Alderman’s plan to boost North Lincoln Avenue, Parson’s West Town, and more!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:
- Can North Lincoln Avenue Come Back To Life? Alderman Unveils Plan To Boost A Long-Neglected Part Of Lincoln Square
The plan to improve a stretch of Lincoln Avenue will include design upgrades and a new arts district. Ald. Andre Vasquez also wants to improve motels with bad reputations in the area.
- A Look Inside Parson’s West Town: Popular Chicken, Slushie And Patio Spot Opens Newest Location Thursday
After banks pulled funding, the Parson’s team built the restaurant by hand. “We did everything ourselves. It’s all about survival.”
- Help Prepare Montrose Beach For Return Of Piping Plovers Monty And Rose At Shedd Aquarium’s Action Day
Chicago’s favorite bird couple, Monty and Rose, are likely to nest again at Montrose Beach. Here’s how you can help prepare for their return.