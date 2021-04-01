Extremely Local News: Alderman’s plan to boost North Lincoln Avenue, Parson’s West Town, and more!

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 26: View of Willis Tower on February 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Equity Office)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

The plan to improve a stretch of Lincoln Avenue will include design upgrades and a new arts district. Ald. Andre Vasquez also wants to improve motels with bad reputations in the area.

After banks pulled funding, the Parson’s team built the restaurant by hand. “We did everything ourselves. It’s all about survival.”

Chicago’s favorite bird couple, Monty and Rose, are likely to nest again at Montrose Beach. Here’s how you can help prepare for their return.