Extremely Local News: Ald. Jim Gardiner in the news again for the wrong reason

Members of the the Chicago City Council convene at City Hall, Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021. Wednesday marked the first in-person council meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share details on the latest Chicago neighborhood stories, including:

Ald. Jim Gardiner Slapped With Lawsuit After Trying To Get ‘Revenge’ On Constituent The suit was filed by a resident who protested the alderman’s decision to stall a Six Corners development in 2019. Days after the protest, the mother of a Gardiner staffer pulled the resident’s dismissed police records.

Mysterious Boat Abandoned On Chicago River Sinks — And Taxpayers Will Likely Pay For Its Removal The boat was tied up in September, but it started sinking last week after heavy rains. Experts say abandoned boats aren’t that rare.

Paulie’s Gees Teams With Logan Square Home Cook To Support Muscular Dystrophy Research Part of the proceeds from the Tripping Billy pizza will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Logan Square resident Billy Zureikat developed the recipe after being diagnosed with the disease this year.