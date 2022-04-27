Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Next Stop: Polish Triangle. Wicker Park’s Division Street Blue Line Station Could Be Renamed To Honor Area’s Polish Past

A proposal from Ald. Brian Hopkins would rename the station “Division/Polish Triangle.” The area was once home to hundreds of Polish businesses and organizations.

Northwest Side Park Now Honors German-Jewish Poet And Holocaust Victim Gertrud Kolmar

The renaming effort concludes a neighborhood campaign to rededicate Kolmar Park. The effort had international support — including from Kolmar’s last living relatives.

Silver Room Block Party — Now A Ticketed, Two-Day Festival — Moving From Hyde Park To Oakwood Beach

After five years and two pandemic cancelations in Hyde Park, the popular block party returns July 16-17 at a new location: Oakwood Beach. Early bird passes start at $30.