Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Slim, 37-Story Tower Proposed For North And Clybourn: A New York-based developer presented plans for the 396-apartment building during a community meeting Monday.

The Commissary To Replace Old Town’s Treasure Island After Closing In Gold Coast: The new Commissary will be about double the size of its current location and offer the same selection of meat, produce, frozen foods, dairy and other groceries it’s known for carrying.

The Freeze Is Sold, And Longtime Owner Is Uncertain Beloved Spot Will Serve Ice Cream Again: The ice cream and hot dog shack’s owner packed up his soft serve machines and is leaving the city to be closer to family. He doesn’t know what the new owner has planned for the spot.

Albany Park Elotero’s Cart Was Stolen — But He’s Back With A Food Truck Neighbors Helped Him Buy: Fans raised $16,000 for Joaquín García Jimenez after someone took his food cart. Besides elotes, he’ll now sell ice cream, cotton candy and other treats.