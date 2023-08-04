Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Albany Park Elotero Asks For Help After His Food Cart Is Stolen”: Joaquín García Jimenez has been a fixture around Volta Elementary for years, neighbors say. He hopes to raise $8,000 to buy a new cart and get back to work.

Senn High School Unveils $100,000 New Weight Room Thanks To Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation: A physical education classroom, coaches office and teachers lounge were also upgraded as part of the two-day renovations.

To learn more about Pie Guy’s Bakery and Café, click the headline: Pie Guy’s Bakery And Cafe Opens In Chatham With Sweet Desserts And Savory Bowls

