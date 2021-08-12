Extremely Local News: A West Side railroad could become an elevated trail like the 606

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: The Chicago skyline is reflected in the water of the thawed snow as a cyclist passes by at North Avenue Beach on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories.

The stories include:

1. A West Side Railroad Could Become An Elevated Trail Like The 606. Here’s How To Weigh In
The proposed greenway would be just north of Roosevelt Road between Kostner and California avenues, linking on one side to the Silver Shovel site that will soon be redeveloped.

2. Father And Son Behind Basant Bring Fresh, Colorful Indian Cuisine To North Center
Jeet Singh and Manmohan Singh opened the Indian restaurant late last year, realizing a decades-old dream.

3. Wieners Circle To Reopen By End Of September With New Bar, Patio
The famous hot dog stand will have a new bar when it reopens, according to plans presented during a community meeting earlier this year. 

