Extremely Local News: A secret meeting of Chicago bakers are helping keep bakeries alive

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, shares the latest Chicago neighborhood stories:

A Secret Society Of Chicago Bakers Meets Every Month — And It’s Keeping Beloved Bakeries Alive The Bakers Dozen was founded in the 1930s. Its members — beloved bakery owners — meet in secret once per month to sample each other’s goods, catch up and help keep their businesses alive.

With Empty Tortilla Shelves, Folks Line Up At El Milagro In Little Village: ‘If I Can’t Find Them Here, Where Am I Going To Find Them?’ Across Chicago and in the surrounding suburbs, folks say they can’t find El Milagro tortillas at any of their local stores.

Park District Will Install Life Rings, Close Off ‘Higher Risk’ Lakefront Areas After Public Outcry Over Drownings Chicago Park District officials say new precautions will be in place by the next beach season.