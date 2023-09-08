General view of the exterior of the Blockbuster store. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Miss Blockbuster? Back 2 The Video Store Pop-Up Speakeasy Has All Of The Nostalgia

Open through Sept. 30, the Wicker Park pop-up speakeasy pays homage to the VHS-rental era with retro decor, boozy cocktails and screenings of hit movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

These Kids Started Their Own Newspaper — And Want You To Read More Local News

With “The Kidler,” a bunch of inquisitive Chicago teenagers have teamed up to keep the pulse of their Far North Side neighborhoods.

Vietnamese Coffee Shop Fat Miilk Coming To Uptown After Owner’s Success On ‘Food Stars’

Owner Lan Ho launched her retail coffee business online during the pandemic and got her big break after appearing on — and almost winning — the cooking show.

