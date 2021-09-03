Extremely Local News: A photographer turns a hobby into a business

CHICAGO – MARCH 12: The Sears Tower rises above other buildings in the skyline March 12, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. The Sears Tower will be changing its name to the Willis Tower after London-based insurance broker Willis Group Holdings moves into the building. The building, once the tallest in the world, was built in the 1970s to house the offices of the then largest retailer in the world Sears, Roebuck & Co. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

A Photographer Started Baking In The Pandemic. Now, She And Her Husband Will Open R&A Bread Bakers In Lincoln Square A friend gave co-founder Rachel Beltzman sourdough starter last year for her new baking hobby. Now, she’s opening a bakery with bagel sandwiches.

Beloved Little Village Arch Gets Preliminary Landmark Designation: ‘This Shines A Light On Our Community’ Built in 1990, the two-story structure features a tiled archway with two dome towers and a metal banner reading, “Bienvenidos A Little Village” gets preliminary landmark designation.

Half Acre Invites Neighbors For A Few Final Pours At Lincoln Avenue Taproom This Month Half Acre will say farewell to its Lincoln Avenue taproom through September before Hop Butcher for the World moves in this fall.