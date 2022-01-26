Extremely Local News: A new use for an old ‘L’ station

A Chicago Transit Authority elevated train rumbles to a stop in Chicago’s Loop, Dec. 18, 1979, marking the return of CTA trains to partial service which resumed about 4 p.m., despite the continuing strike by CTA workers. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

After Fire Destroys Portage Park Family’s Home Of 20 Years, Neighbors Help Them Get Back On Their Feet. The Baca family lost all of their belongings, and two beloved pets, in the fire. Neighbors are donating food, clothes and cash to help them find a new place to live.

This Old ‘L’ Station Is Now A Hub For South Side Businesses Thanks To A UChicago Program. L1, set up inside the city’s oldest “L” station in Washington Park, hosts South Side entrepreneurs who are considering expanding their businesses to a brick-and-mortar storefront.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra To Perform Free At Apostolic Church Of God In Woodlawn Friday. The free “community concert” will be held 7 p.m. Friday at the Woodlawn megachurch, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave.