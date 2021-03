WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer joined Bob Sirott to talk about his new game show, ‘The Great Chicago Quiz Show.’ Geoffrey’s quiz covers history and politics, architecture and geography, arts and culture, business, and sports. Listen in as he plays a few rounds with Bob.

THE GREAT CHICAGO QUIZ SHOW premieres on Friday, March 26 at 8:00 pm and airs weekly on all WTTW platforms. Visit wttw.com/quiz for more information.