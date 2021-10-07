Extremely Local News: A new drinking game that will test your Chicago knowledge

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories on:
Museum Of Ice Cream Opening On Mag Mile — And It’ll Have A ‘Sprinkle Pool’ The “museum” will feature 14 sweet-themed installations, including a “sprinkle pool” and putt putt, as well as historical ice cream memorabilia, shops, a cafe and a bar.
Eli Tea Bar Brings Its ‘Sober Bar’ To Andersonville, Offering A Booze-Free Gathering Space For Queer People The spot will be the second location for Eli Tea Bar, which will have a mini-stage for performances. There will also be events, including drag bingo.
In New ‘Chicago Handshake’ Card Game, The Loser (Or Winner?) Does A Shot Of Malört The game features trivia questions and Chicago-specific challenges, while encouraging consumption of the city’s most controversial beverage.