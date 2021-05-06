Extremely Local News: A new Barber College, City Lit book store to reopen, and more!

1. Dolla The Dog, Spotted Running On Lake Shore Drive And Missing For Days, Reunited With Alabama Owner

Thanks to a network of dog spotters and South Side construction workers, Dolla’s home safe. “I have a whole different outlook on people in the world, period, and especially Chicago.”



2. Wrongly Convicted Of Murder, Juan Rivera Uses Settlement Money To Open Barber College With His Former Prison Guard In Rogers Park

Juan Rivera got his barber license with the help of prison guard Bobby Mattison while serving time for a crime he didn’t commit. Now they have opened Legacy Barber College in Rogers Park.



3. City Lit Book Store To Reopen In June Under New Ownership: ‘I Am So Eager To Welcome The Community Back’

Logan Square resident and longtime librarian Stephanie Kitchen is taking over the independent book store, which closed over the winter due to the pandemic.

