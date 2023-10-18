Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

City Plans To Spend $1.5 Million More To Fight Rats In 2024: The budget boost calls for three new rat-fighting crews as Chicago continues to be the “rattiest” in America.

Chicago Launches First Citywide Composting Program: Residents can sign up to drop off their food scraps at one of 15 locations.

Sears Sunken Garden In North Lawndale Gets $1 Million For Restoration: The money will help restore the garden’s large pergola, part of a larger overhaul of the historic 1.7-acre green space that was once an urban oasis for Sears employees and North Lawndale residents.

