Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Anti-Cruelty Society Waiving Fees To Get Shelter Animals Home For The Holidays: Thinking about adopting a pet? The shelter’s no-fee holiday program is part of an ongoing effort to ease overcrowding and boost pet adoptions.

How Chicago’s Historic Pullman Neighborhood Inspired ‘The Polar Express’: With the 20th anniversary of the film approaching, neighbors and advocates want to develop “Polar Express”-inspired programs to attract more visitors to Pullman.